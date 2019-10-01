Govt opposes body to probe dissolution of KPEC; Opposition stages walk out

Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday staged walk out from assembly hall against non-formation of Parliamentary Commission to probe abolishing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtisaab Commission (KPEC) by the provincial government

During the question hour session, PPP's Nighat Orakzai sought details about Ehtisaab Commission in her question and expressed dissatisfaction over the written answer.

She demanded Speaker (acting) Mahmood Jan to constitute Parliamentary Commission to probe the dissolution of Ehtisaab Commission and the causes.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan assured the chair that the government would write to Establishment Department to provide all relevant information about EC.

He said if the opposition members would not satisfy with the information to be provided by Establishment department, the Chair could allow constitution of Parliamentary Commission.

Supporting the PPP lawmaker's proposal, Leader of the Opposition, Akram Khan Durrani while criticizing the EC said that it was established for political victimization of rivals and disgrace political leaders and bureaucracy.

He also demanded formation of Parliamentary Commission and invite the then Director General of EC Lt. Gen. (R) Hamid in meetings.

The Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan rejected the opposition's demand and asked the Chair to put the matter before the House to decide.

The opposition in protest against the Law Minister's proposal staged walk out from the House.

The Law Minister term the opposition's walk out against parliamentary norms and said that since the cabinet members were present in the House to answer the questions of opposition then there was no reason of walk out.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan remarked that the session was convened on the request of opposition but they were not taking interest in the proceedings rather wasting time.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Sultan Muhammad moved 'The KP Promotion, Protection and Enforcement of Human Rights (Amendments) Bill, 2019 in the House.

The Chair adjourned the proceeding till 10am on Friday.