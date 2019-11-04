Govt, opposition committee agree to continue talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The negotiation committees of government and oppositionon Monday agreed to continue talks and decided to meet again on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The negotiation committees of government and oppositionon Monday agreed to continue talks and decided to meet again on Tuesday.

The government committee led by Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak met the opposition's Rahbar Committee headed by Akram Khan Durrani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Isalm-Fazl.

The government included National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri and Asad Umar.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Akram Durani said they had presented demands to the government side and a detailed discussion was held.

He said the government committee would take up their demands with its leadership and it was decided to meet again on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, while thanking the Rahbar Committee, said the opposition was adhering to the agreement it had signed with the government.

Discussion among politicians always bore good results, he added.

Khattak said they would discuss opposition demands with the party leadership and expressed the hope for good results.