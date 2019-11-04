UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt, Opposition Committee Agree To Continue Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:51 PM

Govt, opposition committee agree to continue talks

The negotiation committees of government and oppositionon Monday agreed to continue talks and decided to meet again on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The negotiation committees of government and oppositionon Monday agreed to continue talks and decided to meet again on Tuesday.

The government committee led by Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak met the opposition's Rahbar Committee headed by Akram Khan Durrani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Isalm-Fazl.

The government included National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri and Asad Umar.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Akram Durani said they had presented demands to the government side and a detailed discussion was held.

He said the government committee would take up their demands with its leadership and it was decided to meet again on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, while thanking the Rahbar Committee, said the opposition was adhering to the agreement it had signed with the government.

Discussion among politicians always bore good results, he added.

Khattak said they would discuss opposition demands with the party leadership and expressed the hope for good results.

Related Topics

National Assembly Asad Umar Education Akram Khan Durrani Media Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

US slaps sanctions on Iran supreme leader's aides ..

3 minutes ago

New US Sanctions Target Iran's Armed Forces Genera ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of mother of ..

3 minutes ago

Minister Livestock inaugurates live stock stall a ..

3 minutes ago

Govt, opposition committees to continue talks on T ..

8 minutes ago

Plastics poisoning sea life and affecting humans: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.