Govt, opposition committees to continue talks on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Head of negotiating team of the government , Pervaiz Khattak Monday said talks with the opposition committee would continue on Tuesday saying in today's meeting both sides made some progress

Talking to media persons after the meeting of the government's negotiating team with opposition's Rehbar Committee, he said the both sides discussed all the matters related to protest of the opposition.

The government team including Speaker Asad Qaiser, Asad Umer and ministers Noorul Haq Qadri and Shafqat Mehmood also attended the meeting.

Opposition's Rehbar committee members were led by Akram Khan Durrani.

Khattak said, "both sides presented their demands and listened to the views of each other."The both sides would now present demands of each other to their respective leaderships, he added.