Govt, Opposition Fail To Develop Consensus On Appointment Of Caretaker CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 01:11 AM

Govt, opposition fail to develop consensus on appointment of caretaker CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Friday the government and opposition failed to develop a consensus on the appointment of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media after parliamentary committee meeting here, he said: "If Election Commission appoints a person for chief minister-ship who is doing service in Pakistan, then I might have reservations." In such case, he might approach the court by accepting the decision of Election Commission, he added.

He said that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi did not trust a committee nominated by himself in this regard.

He further said that matter had not yet gone to the Election Commission but still PTI was prejudging the situation which he termed as not a fair-play.

Syed Hassan Murtaza and Malik Nadeem Kamran accompanied him.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader and former provincial minister Muhammad Basharat Raja talking to the media said that they would approach judiciary if any controversial figure was chosen to become the caretaker CM.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "The one who has good character and administration experience should be made caretaker Punjab CM".

Hashim Jawan Bakht was also present.

