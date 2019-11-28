UrduPoint.com
Govt, Opposition Hold Wider Consensus On COAS's Extension: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:37 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and opposition parties had held wider consensus on the matter of extension of the chief of army staff (COAS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and opposition parties had held wider consensus on the matter of extension of the chief of army staff (COAS).

There was no difference of opinion between the opposition and the government regarding the COAS's extension, he said talking to a private news channel.

All political parties had already developed consensus on the matter of extension, he added.

In reply to a question, the minister said some miscreants (indicating JUI-F) tried to create instability in the country through sit-in a couple weeks ago.

They also tried to use the religious card against the democratic government but the people did not accept their narrative and they had to go back to their pavilion with disappointment, he added.

To another question, Fawad said the PTI government was taking bold steps in the larger interest of the country.

