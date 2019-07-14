Govt opposition lend weight to UN report on rights abuses in Indian held Kashmir

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Government and opposition leaders on Sunday hailed the reports by UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for unwarranted use of force by Indian forces leading to civilian casualties, subjective detention, and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Zakaria Butt said the report was a wake up call for the world powers on the endless violence wreaked upon the Kashmiris who were seeking their right to self-determination under the decades-old UN resolutions.

PPP Senator and president, Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) Sehar Kamran said that despite brutal atrocities by 700,000 Indian troops in Indian occupied Kashmir the spirit in Kashmiri people for freedom struggle could not been suppressed.

Kamran said that the indigenous struggle for the right of self-determination by Kashmiris has now been ongoing for 70 years, adding Indian troops were using every weapon in their arsenal to destroy the Kashmiri spirit and were tring to end their freedom struggle.

She said that India has failed in the face of the boundless bravery and unbending resolve of courageous Kashmiris.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that India has been using diversion tactics every time on the issue of Kashmir, and the inhumane treatment of Kashmiris by India was being exposed globally.

Mushahid said that the people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding, Pakistan will not turn a blind eye to Indian atrocities. He said Pakistan will continue its efforts to unmask India as so-called flag bearer of democratic values.

PML-Q lawmaker(MPA) Sajid Bhatti said that the current UN report has confirmed that Indian actions were sheer violation of basic human rights of people as enshrined in the UN Charter.

To a question Sajid Bhatti said that peace in South Asia requires resolution of Kashmir dispute ,adding it was only possible by implementing UNSC resolutions in true letter and spirit.

It is pertinent to mention here that UNOHCHR has issued a report for the second consecutive time on the adverse situation in India occupied Kashmir, and called for setting up a Commission of Inquiry for thorough probe into rights abuses committed by Indian occupation troops in the valley.