Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of next general elections

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2022) The government and the opposition and all other parties are likely to start talking over the date of fresh general elections.

The sources said that the both sides would hold talks soon to decide the date for a fresh election to control the ongoing political and economic turmoil.

They said that the date for the next general elections is expected to be in October 2022.

The sources said that the establishment decided to intervene and start talks between the government and the opposition to take the country out of the political and economic turmoil.

The development is being discussed amid deteriorating political and economic conditions.