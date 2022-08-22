UrduPoint.com

Govt, Opposition Must Focus On Flood Impacts, Climate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Govt, opposition must focus on flood impacts, climate

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Monday expresses grave concern at the loss of lives and livelihoods wrought by floods across the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh and southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Monday expresses grave concern at the loss of lives and livelihoods wrought by floods across the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh and southern Punjab.

The HRCP urged the government and opposition to join hand for addressing issues of the people affected by rains and floods.

The scale of destruction needs to be mapped urgently and affected persons provided access to clean drinking water as well as basic food and medical supplies in the immediate term.

The state must prioritize the most vulnerable households and communities.

The government as well as all elected representatives must implement well-conceived, practical measures to counter the food shortages, disease, displacement, and loss of livelihood caused by the floods.

However, this year's weather patterns must also serve as an SOS to the state that Pakistan's survival in the long term is incumbent on its ability to begin to deliver climate justice to the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Water Somali Shilling All Government Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University postpones ADA, ASA e ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University postpones ADA, ASA exams

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt using all resources to provide relief t ..

Sindh govt using all resources to provide relief to rain-hit people: Fayyaz Butt ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP awards cash reward to cop for saving drowning ..

IGP awards cash reward to cop for saving drowning girls

2 minutes ago
 KWCCIM inks MoUs with ISB, RWP, LHR, Multan Chambe ..

KWCCIM inks MoUs with ISB, RWP, LHR, Multan Chambers of Commerce

2 minutes ago
 Minister for increasing fish breeding, trout marke ..

Minister for increasing fish breeding, trout marketing

3 minutes ago
 Chairman WSSCA visits Abbottabad city areas to rev ..

Chairman WSSCA visits Abbottabad city areas to review cleanliness measures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.