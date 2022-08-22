Govt, opposition must focus on flood impacts, climate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Monday expresses grave concern at the loss of lives and livelihoods wrought by floods across the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh and southern Punjab.

The HRCP urged the government and opposition to join hand for addressing issues of the people affected by rains and floods.

The scale of destruction needs to be mapped urgently and affected persons provided access to clean drinking water as well as basic food and medical supplies in the immediate term.

The state must prioritize the most vulnerable households and communities.

The government as well as all elected representatives must implement well-conceived, practical measures to counter the food shortages, disease, displacement, and loss of livelihood caused by the floods.

However, this year's weather patterns must also serve as an SOS to the state that Pakistan's survival in the long term is incumbent on its ability to begin to deliver climate justice to the people.