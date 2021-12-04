UrduPoint.com

Govt, Opposition On Same Page To Resolve Problems Of Province: Jan Jamali

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

Govt, opposition on same page to resolve problems of province: Jan Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Newly elected Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali Friday said Balochistan was facing various problems.

The government and opposition were on the same page to resolve the problems of the province and "we are committed to improve the situation together", he expressed these views in his maiden speech after taking oath as speaker.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel was chairing the session.

Jan Jamali was elected unopposed as speaker of the provincial assembly.

In his address to the house, he said we had to take up the issues of Balochistan comprehensively and effectively.

Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind and other members congratulated Jan Jamali on assuming the office of speaker.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly Same Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

43 minutes ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

43 minutes ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

43 minutes ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

54 minutes ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

54 minutes ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.