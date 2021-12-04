Govt, opposition on same page to resolve problems of province: Jan Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Newly elected Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali Friday said Balochistan was facing various problems.

The government and opposition were on the same page to resolve the problems of the province and "we are committed to improve the situation together", he expressed these views in his maiden speech after taking oath as speaker.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel was chairing the session.

Jan Jamali was elected unopposed as speaker of the provincial assembly.

In his address to the house, he said we had to take up the issues of Balochistan comprehensively and effectively.

Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind and other members congratulated Jan Jamali on assuming the office of speaker.