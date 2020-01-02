Govt, opposition parties to work jointly for issues of common masses: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader and MNA Kanwal Shauzab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader and MNA Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that the government was ready to talk with the opposition parties provided they would stop making the parliament a 'political arena' and ready to raise their voice for common masses.

Talking to private news channel, leader Shauzab said the PTI-led government wants to amend the laws relating to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) only to make it more powerful and independent.

She said the government believes in the supremacy of law and constitution and the institutions should perform their duties within their constitutional and legal jurisdiction.

PTI leadership strongly believes that democracy means serving the masses, empowering them and resolving their problems, she added.

She regretted that opposition parties wanted to create hurdles in the pace of development work being carried out across the country by PTI government for welfare of common people.

Leader said introducing reforms in NAB laws was demand of the opposition in past but now they are criticizing to the government over the matter.

MNA said that opposition parties were involved in politically victimizing each other in the past but now they have been trying to remove our government by standing with each other.

Imran Khan's government want to amend the NAB law in consultation with other political parties to make it more effective and strong.

Democracy in the past was weakened by corrupt leaderships and certain individuals became stronger, she said, adding, however PTI leadership had a clear vision of keeping national interest supreme at all costs.

"We don't want a confrontation between any state institutions, adding, every institution must function within its constitutional limits", she added.

After the reforms in NAB, it would be able to function more efficiently, adding, government wants to make public and private domain more well define under NAB reforms.

Kanwal said the government was ready to sit with opposition on public related issues, but there will not be compromise on the agenda of self bargain, NAB, corruption and accountability process.

She said opposition should come forward and work jointly for the great interests of common people for the welfare of the state and bright future of the country.

She said opposition are busy in conspiring against government and were not following true democracy as they even changed their democratic attitudes for getting their self interests instead.

She also urged the opposition parties to develop consensus over major issues to smoothly run democracy in the country.

She said it is constitutional responsibility of the opposition to work for the betterment of masses and the government would welcome suggestions from opposition to improve the condition of institutions through reforms.

Talking about Rana Sanaullah case, she said PTI government respects the court decisions and will continue to do so. Opposition should also respect the court decisions, not just decisions in your favour.