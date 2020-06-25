Govt, opposition promoting conducive environment in assembly to address public issues : Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government and opposition parties were going in right direction to address the public problems and holding a productive debates on national issues.

Setting up the parliamentary groups comprising on from both the treasures and opposition benches in the Parliament was need of the hours that would promote conductive parliamentary environment for legislation on the national important issues, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister lauded National Assembly (NA) smooth proceeding as the opposition leaders had not protested nor make hue and cry during Prime Minister Imran Khan's address which was a good omen.

He said there was no conspiracy against the government and it would complete its constitutional term.The government was effectively working for the development and uplift of the country and masses.

"Imran Khan was only popular leader in the country and everybody was well aware about his charismatic leadership qualities," he added.

He said the country's political and governance system was smoothly going on to promote healthy environment here. Some elements were endeavoring to search out a conspiracy in every incident. In fact that the government was confronting challenges but same time, it was making hectic efforts to tackle such issues amicably, he added.

Fawad Hussain stressed the need to introduce basic reforms in all national institutions to bring improvement in the system.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had never supported the complete lockdown in the country and also remained consistence in his stance to impose smart lockdown, adding the government had established the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to review the daily measures to successfully combat and contain the coronavirus pandemic.