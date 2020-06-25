UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt, Opposition Promoting Conducive Environment In Assembly To Address Public Issues : Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Govt, opposition promoting conducive environment in assembly to address public issues : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government and opposition parties were going in right direction to address the public problems and holding a productive debates on national issues.

Setting up the parliamentary groups comprising on from both the treasures and opposition benches in the Parliament was need of the hours that would promote conductive parliamentary environment for legislation on the national important issues, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister lauded National Assembly (NA) smooth proceeding as the opposition leaders had not protested nor make hue and cry during Prime Minister Imran Khan's address which was a good omen.

He said there was no conspiracy against the government and it would complete its constitutional term.The government was effectively working for the development and uplift of the country and masses.

"Imran Khan was only popular leader in the country and everybody was well aware about his charismatic leadership qualities," he added.

He said the country's political and governance system was smoothly going on to promote healthy environment here. Some elements were endeavoring to search out a conspiracy in every incident. In fact that the government was confronting challenges but same time, it was making hectic efforts to tackle such issues amicably, he added.

Fawad Hussain stressed the need to introduce basic reforms in all national institutions to bring improvement in the system.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had never supported the complete lockdown in the country and also remained consistence in his stance to impose smart lockdown, adding the government had established the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to review the daily measures to successfully combat and contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Technology Parliament Same Hue All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi places top priority to workers&#039; rig ..

1 minute ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

1 hour ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.