Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of 'Azadi March'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The government 's reconciliation committee and oppositions' Rehbar Committee on Saturday reached an agreement over the venue for upcoming protest of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) in Islamabad

The accord was signed between the Islamabad administration and the JUI-F, said Minister for Defence and head of negotiation committee, Pervez Khattak while addressing a press conference here.

According to the agreement, he said the JUI-F and its allied political parties would organize their protest at open area in H-9 near Sunday Bazar Metro Depo Centre.

He said, no obstacles would stand on the route of the march participants nor their food supply would be suspended.

Khattak said the Rehbar Committee has ensured the government that it would not March towards D-chowk and would be limited to the designated place.

He hoped that the participants would ensure the fundamental rights of the citizens as per the Supreme Court orders.

"If any government property was damaged the actions would be taken as per law," he said.

The containers would also be removed from the Federal capital, if the protesters abide by the agreement, he added.

Answering a query, he said, there was no deal between the government and the opposition parties, adding that we are democratic people and it was the legitimate right of every political party to record its protest in a peaceful manner.