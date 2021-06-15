Govt-opposition row mars NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday adjourned the National Assembly proceedings amid uproar by the members across the isle.

The House witnessed confrontation between the treasury and opposition members during the speech of Leader of the Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition leader formally opened debate on the Federal budget 2021-22 but could not complete his speech due to the protest in House.

As Shahbaz spoke, tempers rose to turn the atmosphere noisy as the lawmakers traded allegations against one another.

Speaker Asad Qaiser urged both the treasury and opposition benches to show restraint, but despite his repeated directions, the lawmakers continued their protest.

The speaker suspended the proceedings twice and called sergeants at-arms to tackle the situation. Later, he adjourned the House to meet again on June 16 (Wednesday) at 1400 hours.