UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt-opposition Row Mars NA Session

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Govt-opposition row mars NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday adjourned the National Assembly proceedings amid uproar by the members across the isle.

The House witnessed confrontation between the treasury and opposition members during the speech of Leader of the Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition leader formally opened debate on the Federal budget 2021-22 but could not complete his speech due to the protest in House.

As Shahbaz spoke, tempers rose to turn the atmosphere noisy as the lawmakers traded allegations against one another.

Speaker Asad Qaiser urged both the treasury and opposition benches to show restraint, but despite his repeated directions, the lawmakers continued their protest.

The speaker suspended the proceedings twice and called sergeants at-arms to tackle the situation. Later, he adjourned the House to meet again on June 16 (Wednesday) at 1400 hours.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Protest Budget June Opposition

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

16 minutes ago

Indian journalist in UP dies a day after filing co ..

16 minutes ago

All funds meant for Sindh province to be spent on ..

16 minutes ago

IG Prisons directs for sports, physical activities ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.