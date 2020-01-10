UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt, Opposition To Evolve Consensus On National Issues In Parliament: Shafqat Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:48 PM

Govt, opposition to evolve consensus on national issues in parliament: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Friday said the incumbent government and opposition parties would evolve a consensus on national and public interest issues in the Parliament to streamline the system to yield desirous results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Friday said the incumbent government and opposition parties would evolve a consensus on national and public interest issues in the Parliament to streamline the system to yield desirous results.

"We have introduced a bill in the National Assembly regarding reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to further strengthen its investigation process and also bring transparency in the system," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said NAB was an independent institution and carrying out investigation without influence of the government, adding NAB had detained many corrupt elements and plunderers in corruption cases including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had failed to bring amendments in NAB laws during their regimes. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted legislation in NAB laws through parliamentary procedure to make improvement in its probing system, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said the PTI government was ready to approach with the opposition parties to evolve consensus on national issues in broader perspective.

Replying to a question, he said the present government had decided for extending the three years tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) pertaining to national and regional security situations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Education Parliament Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

25 minutes ago

Walsh dedicates Windies heroics to his father on d ..

3 minutes ago

Shoigu, Esper Discuss Situation in Middle East in ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street's Dow Hits 29,000 First Time Ever as U ..

3 minutes ago

More than 0.3 million children to be immunized dur ..

3 minutes ago

Those targeting innocent people not true Muslim: C ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.