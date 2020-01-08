UrduPoint.com
Govt, Opposition To Unanimously Pass NAB Reforms Bill Soon: Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt, opposition to unanimously pass NAB reforms bill soon: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said the incumbent government and opposition parties would unanimously pass the bill to introduce reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to bring transparency in its system.

Reforms in all the national institutions were imperative to ensure improvement and betterment in them, he said talking to a private news channel.

He underlined the need to make reforms in the judiciary, NAB, media and others for revamping them to yield desirous results.

He also thanked the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by fully supporting the Pakistan Army Act regarding extending the three years tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Nadeem Afzal Chan urged the opposition parties to support the government to evolve consensus on 'Charter of Economy' and public interest issues in the parliament for development and prosperity of the country and masses.

He expressed hope that the consensus would be developed on appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as it was need of the hour.

