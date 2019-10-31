UrduPoint.com
Govt, Opposition Unaware Of Maulana Fazl's Plans: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the government and the opposition parties were unaware about the future plans of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who arrived in the Federal capital for addressing a public gathering.

The first phase of Maulana's march had been completed with his arrival in the capital, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He hoped that in the second phase, Maulana Fazl would address to the gathering at defined place after Friday prayer.

The interior minister said the prime minister had no objection over a peaceful march towards Islamabad.

The government expected that the last phase of Maulana Fazl's march would end peacefully, he added.

To a question, he said the prime minister's decision for facilitating the JUI-F chief's march should be appreciated by the media.

The government would ensure law and order, and safety of the people living in the federal capital, he added.

To another question, he said the government had fully facilitated the Maulana by providing him a space at Peshawar More for his public gathering and hoped that there would be no violation of the agreement signed by the JUI-F leaders with the administration.

