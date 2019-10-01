Govt, opposition united on Kashmir issue: Parliamentary Secretary

Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Mian Muhammad Shafiq Tuesday said the government and opposition were on same page for resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions and as per aspirations of Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Mian Muhammad Shafiq Tuesday said the government and opposition were on same page for resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions and as per aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had apprised the world leaders at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session about the plight of innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir after abrogating its special status.

He said Pakistan would continue its support to Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination at international levels.

He pointed out that lockdwon of the occupied valley was continued for 60th consecutive day by the Indian forces.

To a question, Shafiq said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working independently according to its laws and the government had nothing to do with its matters.

All cases against corrupt leaders of political parties was registered during tenures of previous governments, he said, adding NAB was taking all decisions on merit.