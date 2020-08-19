UrduPoint.com
Govt, Opposition United On National Interest: Wasim

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:16 PM

Leader of the House in the Senate Wasim Shahzad on Wednesday appreciated the opposition parties for extending cooperation for the passage of bills related to FATF and said it showed that the government and the opposition were united for the supreme national interest of the country

Speaking in the Senate on point of order, he said, "Passage of two bills by the house with the cooperation of opposition parties indicated that the government and opposition parties have ability to take decisions in the best interest of the country with unity by putting all the differences aside." The leader of the house said that Pakistan's name was included in the grey list by the FATF during the regime of previous governments.

He said that name was included in the grey list due to terrorism and money laundering.

Wasim Shahzad alleged that at present leadership of the opposition parties was appearing in the court on the charge of money laundering.

"It was unfortunate that opposition was shy to talk about money laundering, " he added.

He said that due to steps taken by the government, the journey of Pakistan had started from terrorism to tourism.

"Pakistan has been introduced as a tourism destination across the world. We have projected the real face of Pakistan, and today Pakistan was recognized as a responsible and peaceful state, " he added.

The leader of the house said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had brought Pakistan out of isolation.

He said that Pakistan had key role in the region and international community was also acknowledging its central role.

Wasim Shahzad expressed the hope that not only the PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure but will be elected by two thirds majority for the next tenure.

He said that PTI government was not involved in corruption like done by the previous governments.

He said that recent agreement of the government with Independent Power Producers will ensure cheaper electricity for the masses.

