Govt opting selective lockdown policy to ease burden: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that PTI government was opting selective lockdown policy to remove pressure from daily wage workers and labour community.

Talking to a private tv channel program, he said complete lockdown was not a feasible option for poor segment of the society.

He observed that the people were exhibiting non-cooperating behaviour during lockdown.

The minister said that the government could go for strict measures to implement SoPs for protecting the people from coronvirus pandemic.

"A big public gathering events held last day which was not an appropriate act," he said.

To a question about accountability process, he said PTI govt came into power for carrying out accountability against corrupt elements to eliminate corruption from the society.

He pledged that incumbent government would continue to expose elements looted national money.

He made it clear that PTI government had zero tolerance on corruption issue.

To another question about opening transport system and opting smart lockdown policy, Senator Faraz said that present leadership wanted to continue economic activities in the country.