Govt opts for smart lockdown to save poor segment: Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Social distancing and preventive measures were the viable solutions to combat COVID-19 said Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Social distancing and preventive measures were the viable solutions to combat COVID-19 said Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Tuesday.

Talking to a private news channel she stated that sessions of assembly should be held through virtual facility, as it was obvious to everyone that the virus was highly contagious.

''I wonder at PMLN and other opposition leaders' dual faces,as on one hand they speak for total lock down and on the other hand they insisted for assembly session ,'' she replied to a question.

Opposition leaders were insisting for session but it was not to highlight the problems of their respective Constituencies or national issues rather they played politics of point scoring she further added.

Around 203 countries of the world were going towards smart lock down with proper SOPs, as it was necessary to support the poor segment of society to earn bread, she claimed.