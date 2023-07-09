Govt orders formulation of a portal for online charity, donations for shrines

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Punjab government has approved a mechanism to donate online charity for shrines and Mazars by ordering to formulate an portal App for online devotees and followers, official sources told APP on Sunday.

According to the details, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) had been ordered to develop an online portal for offerings and donations for shrines and Darbars.

Devotees through online donations, would be able to distribute food for poor, construction and repair of the desired shrine could also be made online. Through this portal, flowers and Chadar offerings could also be made, they informed.