Govt Orders Inquiry To Fix Responsibility In Murree Incident: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Govt orders inquiry to fix responsibility in Murree Incident: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government has ordered an inquiry to fix responsibility in Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government has ordered an inquiry to fix responsibility in Murree tragedy.

Inquiry committee would submit report after collecting facts regarding Murree incident, he said while talking to a private television channel. The whole nation has saddened over precious loss of human life, he said. Fifty thousand more vehicles wanted to enter Murree to enjoy snow falling last weekend but the administration timely stopped all the vehicles to protect public from inconvenience, he stated.

In reply to a question about facilities for tourists, he said the incumbent government is taking all possible steps to facilitate the domestic and foreign tourists. Commenting on Opposition's long march planning to topple ruling party of Pakistan, he said the Opposition parties are standing on weak grounds and the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, could not do anything against the PTI, he added. He said the government would complete its five year term without facing any trouble.

He further stated that next elections would be held in 2023.

