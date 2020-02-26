Govt orders PML-N to provide authentic,detailed medical reports: Kanwal Shauzab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab said on Wednesday that prime minister Imran Khan had let Mian Nawaz Sharif go to London purely on the condition that PMLN's senior leaders would keep submitting the authentic and detailed medical reports regarding his health.

Talking to a private news channel she stated while endorsing Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid's statement that premier took this stance purely on human sympathy, but the PML-N had submitted insufficient medical reports in courts which were rejected by the court on 18 January later Nawaz Sharif's family doctor Adnan wrote a letter to the court instead of sending hospital reports to get relief in his stay.

"The ex-ailing prime minister has not spent a single day in hospital which shows he is perfectly alright and healthy enough to travel back to his country to face the trial,"she remarked.

They were asked by the court and government to send detailed reports of bone marrow to decide whether he would need to prolong his treatment in London or not,but it seemed as London doctors even couldn't diagnose the real disease, she further opined.