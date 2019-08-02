UrduPoint.com
Govt Orders To Make Traveling Smooth For Elderly, Disables

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:25 PM

Federal Government Friday decided to ensure smooth traveling for elderly citizens and persons with physical impairment and ordered all the concerned authorities to make special arrangements in this regard on Highways and Motorways across the country

Ministry of communication, on the directives Prime Minister Imran Khan, sent an emergency notification to Inspector General Motorway Police and officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) to make special efforts to facilitate disables and elderly travelers.

Ministry of communication, on the directives Prime Minister Imran Khan, sent an emergency notification to Inspector General Motorway Police and officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) to make special efforts to facilitate disables and elderly travelers.

All the rest areas on country's Highways and Motorways will be bound to take impactful arrangements along with building washrooms and ramps to make traveling easier for disables and elderly persons, according to the notification.

Availability of wheelchairs for those in need while traveling would also be ensured by the communication ministry with the cooperation of Bait-ul-Maal.

Ministry of Communications has also issued special instruction for the transport companies to follow the said orders including retaining a special quota in seats for elderly and people with physical impairment.

The directives have also been issued to the concerned ministries as well while the process of implementation on the orders has been started on all highways and motorways across the country.

