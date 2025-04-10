Govt Organizing 4-day Convention Of Overseas Pakistanis From Apri 13
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) was organizing a four day International Convention of Overseas Pakistanis here from April 13 to April 16, 2025.
An official source told APP here on Thursday that the main theme of this event was proud Pakistanis, Stronger together.
OPF was established under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979.
It was registered on 8th July, 1979 as Not for Profit Company under the Companies Act, 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017, Section-42). It is a public sector company to be governed under Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
The board of Governors is supreme body and all operations of OPF are managed under overall control of the Board and policy directions from Government.
The main mission of this organization was provide all basic facilities to expatriates to support the national economy.
To ensure welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and their families and contribute towards their systematic rehabilitation on return, by generating sufficient resources and coordination with the stakeholders.
