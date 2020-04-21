Govt overcomes economic challenges:MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon Tuesday said that PTI government had overcome economic challenges by adopting prudent policies and the vision of turning the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina would come true soon.

He said this during his visit to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme centers in Jalapur Pirwala and Shujabad tehsils here.

Qasim Noon praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking timely measures to effectively cope with the coronavirus.He also lauded the government for extending exemplary financial packages to deserving people which never witnessed in the history of the country.

He said the biggest quarantine center in the country was built in Multan and the district administration deserve applauds for maintaining best arrangements to prevent the people from deadly coronavirus.

He also appreciated efforts of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar for taking best measures in Punjab to effectively cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said lockdown was only viable option to prevent the spreading of this pandemic. He appealed people to limit themselves into their homes as per government's instructions which were devised to protect their health and lives.