UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Overcomes Economic Challenges:MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:27 PM

Govt overcomes economic challenges:MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon Tuesday said that PTI government had overcome economic challenges by adopting prudent policies and the vision of turning the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina would come true soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon Tuesday said that PTI government had overcome economic challenges by adopting prudent policies and the vision of turning the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina would come true soon.

He said this during his visit to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme centers in Jalapur Pirwala and Shujabad tehsils here.

Qasim Noon praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking timely measures to effectively cope with the coronavirus.He also lauded the government for extending exemplary financial packages to deserving people which never witnessed in the history of the country.

He said the biggest quarantine center in the country was built in Multan and the district administration deserve applauds for maintaining best arrangements to prevent the people from deadly coronavirus.

He also appreciated efforts of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar for taking best measures in Punjab to effectively cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said lockdown was only viable option to prevent the spreading of this pandemic. He appealed people to limit themselves into their homes as per government's instructions which were devised to protect their health and lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Visit Shujabad From Government Best Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves to make inquiry report on ..

19 minutes ago

AVLC arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen mot ..

10 minutes ago

Poland Has No Plans to Revise Military Procurement ..

10 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Syrian Kurds, Int'l Coalition to Su ..

10 minutes ago

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urges India ..

6 minutes ago

Smart walk through sanitizing gate at HMC installe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.