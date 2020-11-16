UrduPoint.com
Govt Overpowered Shortage Of Atta, Sugar Through Imports: Dr. Akhtar Malik

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:47 PM

Govt overpowered shortage of Atta, sugar through imports: Dr. Akhtar Malik

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik Monday said the government successfully overpowered wheat flour and sugar shortage through imports and making all out efforts to provide relief to the peopl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik Monday said the government successfully overpowered wheat flour and sugar shortage through imports and making all out efforts to provide relief to the people.

There is no shortage of wheat flour and sugar and essential items are available in sufficient quantity at all the Sahoolat Bazaars, said the minister while talking to the people during his visit to Sahoolat Bazaars in the city accompanying deputy commissioner Amir Khatak.

He said that a 20-kg Atta bag was available at the Sahoolat Bazaars at Rs 840 per bag.

Malik said that Multan was the only district where utility stores corporation has set up its stalls.

He said that utility stores were providing oil at the rate of Rs 170 per litre only.

DC Khatak said that government has increased wheat quota for Multan district, adding that imported wheat was also being supplied to Multan.

He said that deployment of monitoring officers at flour mills has shown good results pleading that Atta sale trucking points and Sahoolat Bazaars have Atta bags in bigger numbers and some of them are left unsold even after the day long sale exercise.

He said that the administration was making efforts to ensure sale of essential items in the open market at fixed price and those not displaying price lists prominently were being arrested, says an official release.

