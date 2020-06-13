Govt paid interest of Rs 5000 b on loans taken by previous govt of PML-N: Umer Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Umer Ayub Khan on Friday said the government, during its first two years, had paid interest of Rs 5000 billion on foreign loans taken by the previous government of PML-N.

He said despite COVID-19 and meager financial resources of the country, Rs 1200 billion were spent on financial uplifting of people below poverty line.

He said the government's financial support programme was appreciated by the international institutions as well.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said the government was focusing on revenue generation by encouraging industrial activities and construction industry.

To a question, the minister said the government lowered the current account deficit to $3 billion before COVID-19 outbreak in the country which was $30 billion during the previous government of PML-N.

He said the government was following the policy of expanding the tax net by introducing reforms in Federal board of Revenue (FBR) rather that imposing new taxes.

To yet another question, he said 60 percent of the federal revenues go to the provinces and the federal government had to manage defence expenditures, debt retirement and the government's expenditures with its remaining 40 percent revenues. The government recovers its fiscal deficit through foreign investments and privatization of national units, he added.

To a question about dollar's value, Umer Ayub said the main reasons behind non-stability of Dollar were reduced exports, $30 billion trade deficit and outflow of revenue due to imports of luxury vehicles.