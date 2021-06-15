UrduPoint.com
Govt Paid Special Attention For Masses Welfare In Budget: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection department Muhammad Rizwan has said that the Punjab government has paid special attention to the welfare of the deprived sections of the society and the budget announced by it would provide them relief.

In a statement, he said that the Punjab government has allocated a huge amount of Rs. 5 billion for the Environment department, which would be used to improve environmental management in the province, promote green investment, increase environmental awareness, improve monitoring system and capabilities of the departments.

Measures would also be taken to promote research and development, prevent pollution and ensure environmentally friendly technology in the private sector.

The minister said the policy of using electric vehicles will be promoted in the financial year 2021-22 which could significantly reduce environmental pollution.

Environment Endowment Fund was being set up at a cost of Rs 05 billion to promote green technology, he said. An integrated programme is being launched for E-water treatment plant installation to fulfill the dream of a green Pakistan, he said adding the plants will be set up in 05 major cities.

He said the PTI government is utilising all available resources to make a clean and green Pakistan.

