Govt partially allows flights from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu

(@fidahassanain)

PIA has also been partially allowed flights for London and Toronto to help passengers stranded in different cities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2020) The Federal government allowed domestic flights for limited scale from Islamabad to Gilgit-Balitstan and Skardu here on Thursday.

However, the authorities extended till April 11 suspension to other domestic flights from Lahore to Karachi, Karachi to Lahore and to the capital.

The federal government suspended local and international flights in a bid to control spreading Coronaviurs.

Aviation Division Spokesperson and Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar said that the government extended suspension to local and international flights from April 2 to April 11 but the fights from Islamabad to Gilgit and to Skardu were partially allowed.

The diplomatic flights, Special flights and the PIA flights to take out or to bring in the passengers stranded in different locations were exempted from this suspension, with special orders from the officials concerned, he added.

The passengers, Khokhar stated, were required to go through proper screening, checking and medical examination by the medical experts.

A partial permission was also given to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by the authorities. Hafeezullah, the spokesperson of the national carrier, said that PIA was partially allowed to run fights to assistance of the passengers.

“A limited numbers of passengers will be brought back as PIA has been partially allowed to operate,” said Hafeez Ullah. He said that the flights would fly to London and Toronto from April 3 and April 4 respectively.

However, he said, all the flights would land at Islamabad Airport and would not be allowed landing at any other airport.

The Spokesperson said that all the passengers would be stayed at a local hotel and would be allowed to go to their homes after proper screening and medical examination. “The passengers will go to quarantine centre if the doctors found them infected from the virus,” he said.

The staff members of the flights were also directed to follow health safety measures and to ensure all the requirements for their safety before entering into the Cockpit, he added. Hafeez Ullah said that all flights would be wiped out with Alcohol.

“The passengers are also directed their hands to use sanitizers for their safety and must wash their hands before eating anything during the flight,” he added.