Govt passed people-friendly budget to resolve long lasting issues: Shah Muhammad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Friday said the government has passed a historical and people friendly budget to resolve public issues on priority basis.

He said people-friendly budget for the current financial year 2021-22 would usher a new era of development in all the settled and newly merged districts of the province and would end deprivation and backwardness in the region.

Talking to media persons here at his office, the transport Minister said the health sector is one of the priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Like other districts, billions of rupees have been allocated in the current financial year for the construction, repair and renovation of Bannu hospitals as per international standards.

He said that the people have chosen PTI government to serve them and the government is using all the resources to solve the problems and difficulties of the people.

He said that due to vision and wisdom of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving on the path of development and measures are being taken to wipe out corruption from the society.