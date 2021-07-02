UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Passed People-friendly Budget To Resolve Long Lasting Issues: Shah Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Govt passed people-friendly budget to resolve long lasting issues: Shah Muhammad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Friday said the government has passed a historical and people friendly budget to resolve public issues on priority basis.

He said people-friendly budget for the current financial year 2021-22 would usher a new era of development in all the settled and newly merged districts of the province and would end deprivation and backwardness in the region.

Talking to media persons here at his office, the transport Minister said the health sector is one of the priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Like other districts, billions of rupees have been allocated in the current financial year for the construction, repair and renovation of Bannu hospitals as per international standards.

He said that the people have chosen PTI government to serve them and the government is using all the resources to solve the problems and difficulties of the people.

He said that due to vision and wisdom of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving on the path of development and measures are being taken to wipe out corruption from the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

1 hour ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.