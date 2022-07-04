UrduPoint.com

Govt Passes Amendments In Accountability Law To Avoid Any Misuse Of Authority: Senator Afnan Ullah

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Govt passes amendments in accountability law to avoid any misuse of authority: Senator Afnan Ullah

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Monday said that the government has passed the amendments in the accountability law to avoid any misuse of authority by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the best interest of people and the country

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Monday said that the government has passed the amendments in the accountability law to avoid any misuse of authority by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the best interest of people and the country.

He said the anti-corruption organizations are investigating the corruption made by Farah Gogi and others during the previous government tenure. Afnan Ullah said cases would be initiated against those who were involved in the corruption made during the four years term of PTI government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Parliament was the appropriate forum to resolve the political issues and its doors were opened to everyone.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Parliament Farah Government Best

Recent Stories

Imran failed to prove single allegation against po ..

Imran failed to prove single allegation against political opponents: Marriyum

45 seconds ago
 PSG tipped to finalise appointment of Galtier as c ..

PSG tipped to finalise appointment of Galtier as coach

12 minutes ago
 Macron reshuffles French cabinet for tricky second ..

Macron reshuffles French cabinet for tricky second term

12 minutes ago
 Rotary Club delegation calls on Governor Punjab

Rotary Club delegation calls on Governor Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Well-behaved Kyrgios reaches second Wimbledon quar ..

Well-behaved Kyrgios reaches second Wimbledon quarter-final

13 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.