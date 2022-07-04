Govt passes amendments in accountability law to avoid any misuse of authority: Senator Afnan Ullah

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Monday said that the government has passed the amendments in the accountability law to avoid any misuse of authority by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the best interest of people and the country

He said the anti-corruption organizations are investigating the corruption made by Farah Gogi and others during the previous government tenure. Afnan Ullah said cases would be initiated against those who were involved in the corruption made during the four years term of PTI government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Parliament was the appropriate forum to resolve the political issues and its doors were opened to everyone.