UrduPoint.com

Govt. Passes Cost Of Buying On Petroleum Products With Zero Tax: Pasha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Govt. passes cost of buying on petroleum products with zero tax: Pasha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Friday said the government had not imposed any tax on petroleum products and only passed on the cost of buying on them.

Responding to an Adjournment Motion in Senate moved by the opposition regarding hike in petroleum prices, she said the last government of the PTI had agreed to raise petroleum prices by four rupees a litre per month as well as the electricity rates. But, it backtracked its commitment, which resulted in suspension of the IMF program.

She said that the government is providing targeted subsidies to 14 million households to protect them from adverse impact of inflation as a result of recent price hike in petroleum products. She said anyone, earning less than Rs. 40,000 per month can call 786 to avail the subsidy on petroleum and edible items.

Minister of State for Finance said around 14 million families would get Rs. 2,000 as subsidy for buying petroleum products.

She said the government took tough decisions due to economic mismanagement of the previous government.

She said it is the previous government, which trapped the country into an IMF Programme. She said we had not imposed any tax on petroleum products and only passed on the cost of buying.

The Minister of State urged the opposition to come up with their suggestions for the cause of Pakistan's economy and security instead of playing politics on this matter. She said those sitting on other sides of aisle advised the government during the previous sitting to take strict economic decision as there had been no choice without engaging with IMF. But today, she said that they had taken opposite stance and backtracked what they said last day.

She urged the opposition lawmakers not to politicize the economic issue and stand with the government for structural reforms in economic sector. She lamented that Pakistanis were being misguided by the opposition which was involved in point scoring.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Price From Government 786 Investment Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

2 hours ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

3 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

3 hours ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.