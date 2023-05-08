UrduPoint.com

Govt Passes Landmark Torture, Custodial Death (prevention & Punishment) Act, 2022: NA Told

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Govt passes landmark torture, custodial death (prevention & Punishment) Act, 2022: NA told

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday informed the National Assembly that the present regime passed landmark legislation " Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022 aimed at providing protection to a person during custody from all acts of torture perpetrated by public officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday informed the National Assembly that the present regime passed landmark legislation " Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022 aimed at providing protection to a person during custody from all acts of torture perpetrated by public officials.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, the minister said the government was committed to ensuing safety and protection of human rights in the country by adopting legal measures.

The latest legislation was beneficial for the public as it ensured safeguard against custodial torture and the conduct of humiliating citizens in custody while depriving them of their basic fundamental rights.

In written reply to another question, the house was informed that the Human Rights Ministry has taken up 23,173 cases/complaints of human rights violation through its four Regional Offices located at Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad during the last three years.

