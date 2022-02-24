Govt passes several bills in larger interest: Maleeka

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ruling PTI lawmaker and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has passed several bills including 33 bills and mini budget.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that opposition parties were trying to promote horse-trading and their leaders could not topple the PTI government.

She said that opposition parties were afraid of the popularity of PTI leadership and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure.

Bokhari said the process of accountability was moving towards its logical conclusion, adding that all corrupt elements would be held accountable for their actions.

Talking about Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), she said that government is in favor of freedom of speech but fake news culture is spreading more than before which needs to be stopped.