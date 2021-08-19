Govt passes three-years successfully, resolved multiple tasks as per commitment: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Faisal Javed on Thursday said that the government had completed its three years successfully and resolved multiple tasks as per their commitment with masses.

"People would repose confidence in Imran Khan's party on the basis of its performances and help win the next general elections", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said the government's economic policy has started bearing fruits, adding, Pakistan was being ranked amongst the few countries which has successfully confronted Covid-19 and proved its competency while addressing all economic challenges.

Faisal Javed said during the last three years due to effective policies of the PTI government, Pakistan's position had once again improved globally.

He said provision of health card to the citizens was being ensured under the universal health coverage which was unimaginable in other developed country's history.

He said they once again invited the Sindh government to become part of the universal health coverage which was a milestone of the PTI-led government, adding, health card scheme would further bring revolution in the health sector of the country.

After 100% successful completion of Universal health coverage in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, the government would further expand this program to the whole country including the Federal capital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Baluchistan, he added.

While criticizing past rulers, he said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible for inflation.

He said that PTI, during its three-years time, had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of people and introduced a number of projects for the welfare of people.