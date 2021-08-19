UrduPoint.com

Govt Passes Three-years Successfully, Resolved Multiple Tasks As Per Commitment: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Govt passes three-years successfully, resolved multiple tasks as per commitment: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Faisal Javed on Thursday said that the government had completed its three years successfully and resolved multiple tasks as per their commitment with masses.

"People would repose confidence in Imran Khan's party on the basis of its performances and help win the next general elections", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said the government's economic policy has started bearing fruits, adding, Pakistan was being ranked amongst the few countries which has successfully confronted Covid-19 and proved its competency while addressing all economic challenges.

Faisal Javed said during the last three years due to effective policies of the PTI government, Pakistan's position had once again improved globally.

He said provision of health card to the citizens was being ensured under the universal health coverage which was unimaginable in other developed country's history.

He said they once again invited the Sindh government to become part of the universal health coverage which was a milestone of the PTI-led government, adding, health card scheme would further bring revolution in the health sector of the country.

After 100% successful completion of Universal health coverage in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, the government would further expand this program to the whole country including the Federal capital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Baluchistan, he added.

While criticizing past rulers, he said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible for inflation.

He said that PTI, during its three-years time, had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of people and introduced a number of projects for the welfare of people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

1 hour ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

1 hour ago
 International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhab ..

International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021&#039;, Richard ..

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to peop ..

Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza

2 hours ago
 India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.