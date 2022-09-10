UrduPoint.com

Govt, Patrons, Int'l Sectors Need To Ensure Helping Of Flood Victims: Kamran

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 09:02 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A member of the executive committee of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Kamran Khan Khalji on Saturday said that the recent floods and rains have caused widespread devastation in respective areas of Balochistan.

Alongwith the government, philanthropists and international organizations should also ensure assistance to the victims so that no human tragedy could be arisen in the areas, he added.

In a statement issued here, Kamran Khan Khalji said that at present more than half of Pakistan was submerged in floods saying that the political parties in the Federal government and the Pakistan People's Party were working day and night to help and provide relief to the victims.

Millions of victims have been provided with rations, tents and other items by the instructions of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said.

He said that the leaders and workers of Pakistan People's Party were busy in delivering relief to the victims in flood and rain affected areas of Balochistan including Quetta.

He said that this was not the time for politics but we should take measures for helping the affected brothers and sisters saying that PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Niazi were engaged in conspiracies against the country instead of helping the victims.

He said that Pakistan People's Party stands with its army and the country and would thwart any conspiracy of PTI against the country under contribution of the people.

