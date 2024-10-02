Open Menu

Gov’t Paves Path For Economic Development: Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that the government is making significant progress toward the economic development of Pakistan

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country is growing as investment destination worldwide through Gov’t policies.

Today an MoU was signed with the world’s largest logistics company, Maersk Line, for a $2 billion investment in the maritime sector, he added.

As part of this venture, Maersk Line will invest in Pakistan's shipping infrastructure, he further added.

“The ship-breaking facility at Gadani will be reactivated to recycle old ships, creating new job opportunities in Balochistan.”

He said that the recent visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister to Pakistan, along with the upcoming visit of top leadership from Saudi Arabia, is expected to further boost Pakistan's economic prospects.

