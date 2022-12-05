UrduPoint.com

Govt Paving Path For Political, Economic Stability: Asad Mehmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood on Monday said that the government was working hard for the political and economic stability of the country after which youngsters will have immense career opportunities within Pakistan.

While addressing the students of the Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI), the minister said that Pakistani students were talented and after getting technical education they would be able to serve the country in a better way.

While giving a briefing to the minister, Director CTTI Col. (R) Atif Jalil said that the institute was offering two and three-year courses in construction technology apart from 45 short courses of 3 months to 6 months duration.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the performance of CTTI and said that more such technical institutions should be established in other cities of the country to equip the students with modern technical skills.

During the visit, the minister inspected different departments including mechanical, civil, quantity survey, auto diesel, and hospitality management departments.

Federal Secretary for Communications and board Chairman CTTI Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha also accompanied the minister during the visit.

