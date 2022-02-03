UrduPoint.com

Govt Paying Attention On Health Of New Generation: DC Lasbela

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Govt paying attention on health of new generation: DC Lasbela

The present government is paying special attention to the healthy development of new generation, especially children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The present government is paying special attention to the healthy development of new generation, especially children.

These views were expressed on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti while addressing at a inaugural function of the first de-warming campaign held at the Circuit House. The inaugural function was attended by Program Director Qadeer Baig and District Focal Person Farhan Sulaiman Ronjha, District education Officer Male Anwar Jamali, District Education Officer Rafiq Baloch, District sports Officer Yousaf Baloch and other religious leaders. Civil society members also attended the event. Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela said that the project was being implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Development in collaboration with the Department of Health Education and District Administration. He said that more than 200,000 children of Lasbela would be provided protection against stomach worms.

The DC said that a three-day campaign would be launched in Lasbela from March 2, this food would be beneficial in physical development. Bugti said that this project would play a key role in the safe and radiant future of children. In this campaign, for the first time, children going to school and madrassas will be given medicine to protect them from stomach worms and out-of-school children, he noted. The DC Lasbela said that Pakistan Deworming National Program was the guarantor of a healthy society and a secure future for the children. Lady Health Workers Department of Health and WHO guidelines are also included in this national campaign, he said. Directed of Program, Dr,Qadir Baig also spoke at the ceremony and urged parents to cooperate with health teams during campaign for protection of children health.

