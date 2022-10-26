Govt paying attention on relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Bashir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nasirabad Division Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai Wednesday said government was paying special attention to the relief and rehabilitation work of the flood victims and all possible resources would be utilized to help them.

He said that helping the flood victims was not less than a challenge, but the administration was solving their problems on priority and rehabilitation work was being expanded to start a new life again.

He expressed these views while visiting Koth Pulyani area for distribution of goods among flood victims at Koth Pulyani area of Nasirabad district.

Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Zehri also accompanied him during the visit.

She briefed the Commissioner Nasirabad Division about the ongoing relief activities and work for rehabilitation of flood victims.

Under the supervision of Commissioner Nasirabad Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai along with Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Zehri tents, dates, water bottles, mosquito nets and other items were distributed among two hundred families.

The residents of the area thanked the administration for starting the relief process, at the moment.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Adil Tehsildar Mujibur Rehman Satakzai, Haji Rahmatullah Khosa and other officers were present.