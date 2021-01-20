Govt. paying attention to improve health system in southern districts: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said that government was paying special attention to further improve healthcare delivery system in southern districts and people of these areas would avail free treatment facility under Sehat Sahulat Program at the end of current month.

He was discussing matters relating to provision of health facilities in hospitals of Kohat with Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and information Technology, Zia Ullah Bangash.

He said that strengthening healthcare system and improvement of treatment facilities was among topmost priorities of provincial government and needed steps have been taken to achieve the objective.

He said that visits were underway to review healthcare facilities and to improve delivery system in hospitals of southern districts adding that issues relating to proper management of hospitals were also being considered for timely resolution.

Jhagra informed that Sehat Sahulat Card would be launched in all southern districts including Kohat that would provide free treatment amounting one million rupees to people of these areas. He also assured release of funding for construction work in Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat.