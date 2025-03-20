Open Menu

Govt Paying Attention To Root Out Menace Of Terrorism From Country: Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the government was paying full attention to root out menace of terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the government was paying full attention to root out menace of terrorism from the country.

Pakistan was not a soft state for terrorists, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Intelligence based operations were continuing against the terrorist elements sabotaging peace in different areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan, he said.

To a question about settling disgruntled groups in some parts of the country, he criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime's policies, stating that they were weak and led to the resurgence of disgruntled groups in various parts of the country.

These policies, he said have contributed to the reemergence of terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

However, the minister reassured that all-out efforts would be made to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan.

