Govt Paying Equal Attention To Development Of All Segments Of Society: Special Assistant To The Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Saif

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Govt paying equal attention to development of all segments of society: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said that provincial government was equally paying attention to development of all segments of society regardless of their political, religious or any other affiliations.

Talking to a delegation of Majlis-e-Wahadat ul Muslimin KP here at his office, he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has put the province on the path of development and prosperity, adding that KP government was fully aware of the problems of people and taking pragmatic measures to provide maximum relief to them in available resources.

The delegation apprised the CM's aide about the problems in their areas and requested the government's attention. They agreed to chalk out a mechanism with the government for solution of their problems.

