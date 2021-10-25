UrduPoint.com

Govt Paying Focus On Development Of Rural Areas: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Mon 25th October 2021

Govt paying focus on development of rural areas: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the incumbent government paying special focuses on development of rural in order to ensure facilities equally at urban and rural areas of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the incumbent government paying special focuses on development of rural in order to ensure facilities equally at urban and rural areas of the country.

Addressing a ceremony of Sui-Gas project at Basti Bhojian of Union Council Makhdoom Rasheed Guryala here on Monday, the provincial minister said that the people of the area had been demanding Sui-gas facility since last many years but the previous governments had made promises only instead of practical work.

He said that the incumbent government was fulfilling all its pledges made during the election adding that a new pipeline with funds of over Rs 35 million was being laid in the area for provision of Sui gas facility to local people.

He announced the construction of Multan to Vehari road that would be started soon as the tender of the scheme had already published in the newspapers as well.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would soon inaugurate the project.

