Govt Paying Focus To Promote Agriculture In Koh-e-Suleman Area: Saqib Ateel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:34 PM

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that Punjab government was offering subsidy on agriculture tools, drip irrigation systems and seeds of various crops to promote agriculture in the Koh-e-Suleman area

It was first time in the history of the country that special focus was being given on agriculture in mountainous areas of Punjab province.

He maintained that special ponds were being constructed in the Koh-e-Suleman area to preserve water for irrigation purposes. Similarly, 90 percent subsidy was also being given on provision of seeds of various crops and vegetables.

The latest varieties of wheat will be given to the farmers for achieving maximum production. He informed that the farmers who had completed the installation of fences around their agriculture fields, would be given trees of zaitoon, citrus, and dates.

While talking to people of the local area, he said that he would himself inspect different schemes of agriculture in the area. There would be no delay in the completion of the schemes, he said. On this occasion, officers gave him a briefing on different schemes.

