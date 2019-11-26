QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Former President of National Defense University Lieutenant General (Retd) Amir Riaz Monday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and discussed various issues pertaining to the development of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Balochistan was facing difficulties due to flaws and weakness in the system. He said we also had the shortage of human resources, therefore there was a dire need of such a mechanism which could bring improvement in the province.

He said provincial government was paying special attention in that regard and added there was no lack of resources but measures needed to improve the utilization method of available resources.

"A Livestock Expo had successfully been arranged in Balochistan University to intrigue foreign investors and as well as local ones to invest in the livestock sector of the province," he said.

He said master plan was being made for improving the coastal areas of Balochistan and tourism sector under public private partnership, adding education training of the youth and making them experts was the topmost priority of the provincial government as the government would partner with the youth in the development process.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Aamir Riaz agreed with the chief minister's vision and said Balochistan was not only a resourceful but the people were too talented there.

He expressed his best wishes for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan.

The provincial ministers including Mir Asad Baloch, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Naseeb Ullah, Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Zamark Khan Achakzai, Abdul Khan Hazara and Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind were present on the occasion.