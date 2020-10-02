UrduPoint.com
Govt Paying Special Attention On Development Of Province: Chief Minister Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:26 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on education, health, construction of roads and other important issues in backward areas for welfare of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on education, health, construction of roads and other important issues in backward areas for welfare of public.

He shared these views while talking to a delegation of Duki District led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Dr. Nawaz Khan Nasar called on him at Chief Secretariat.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister about problems faced by them in Duki district, saying that Duki is considered in rich mines and its business community was paying big taxes in the province.

On the occasion, Chief Minister said provincial government was focusing on various sectors including health, education, communication systems and necessary issues of public in rural areas so that provision of facilities to masses would be ensured on equality bases.

He said equal processes of development projects were being continued in respective districts of the province which would put the districts on track of growth under vision of the provincial government.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan Also assured the delegation that Duki's problems would be addressed on top priority and construction of roads and provision of electricity would be ensured so that people could take advantage of projects as government level in Duki area.

