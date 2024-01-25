Govt Paying Special Attention On Health Of New Generation: DC Lasbela
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 09:24 PM
Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Noor Muhammad Mandukhel on Thursday said that the government was paying special attention to the health of new generation, especially children
On behalf of the Ministry of Planning and Development, the project is being successfully implemented in collaboration with the Department of Health, education and District Administration, he said.
He expressed these views while addressing the de-worming campaign ceremony at the public level under the Balochistan de-worming national program.
The Deputy Commissioner said that more than 0. 2 million children of Lasbela would be given anti-worm food while a three-day campaign program would be formally launched in Lasbela district from January 29 to 31.
The DC said that this food would be beneficial in the mental and physical development of children and this project would play a key role in the safe and bright future of children.
Addressing the ceremony, program director Qadeer Baig said that the national program of de-worming in Pakistan has been started in 47 districts, in Balochistan, District Lasbela and District Hub have been included in the project as model districts.
He said that the first phase of the campaign to protect schoolchildren from stomach worms for a safe and healthy future would continue from January 29 to 31.
He said that for the second time in the campaign, the children of school and madrasa would be given medicine to protect against stomach worms.
