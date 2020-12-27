UrduPoint.com
Govt Paying Special Attention On Improving Facilities At Public Sector Hospitals: Farrukh Habib

Govt paying special attention on improving facilities at public sector hospitals: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib has said the government is paying special attention on improving facilities at public sector hospitals.

He said this during his visit to Government General Hospital Samanabad here on Sunday.

He said 250-bed General Hospital Samanabad would be made fully functional to provide medical facilities to people, adding that six new dialysis machines would be installed at the kidney ward with the assistance of Saylani Welfare Trust.

He said 14 dialysis machines were already functional in the hospital and free dialysis facility would be provided to 12 more kidney patients daily.

He said that provision of the best health facilities to the poor and needy segment of society was a top priorityof the government. Health Cards were being distributed among people of lower socio-economic backgroundson priority basis, he added.

